US Open: Carlos Alcaraz gives injury update after pulling out of training session

Carlos Alcaraz has played down any injury concerns ahead of the US Open after twisting his ankle in a practice session on Saturday (24 August).

The Spaniard is gunning for a third successive grand slam title after winning the French Open and Wimbledon, but had to stop his session with Francisco Cerundolo.

Alcaraz rolled his left ankle when he was stretching for a ball on his backhand wing and left the court after a quick chat with his team.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Alcaraz said: “I think it is OK. I just stopped my practice just for precaution.”