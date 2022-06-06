Wales manager Rob Page reflected on “an unbelievable feeling” after guiding his nation to a first World Cup appearance for 64 years.

Wales secured a 1-0 victory over Ukraine at the Cardiff City Stadium after Gareth Bale’s 34th-minute free-kick was headed into his own net by Andriy Yarmolenko.

“It's an unbelievable feeling, if you can see the scenes in the dressing room now, it's incredible,” Page said.

He also praised the supporters for being “magnificent” and called the match “stressful”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.