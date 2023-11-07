Wayne Rooney admits he would drink alcohol ‘almost until he passed out’

Football manager Wayne Rooney has revealed he used to drink alcohol “almost until I passed out” when he was in his early 20s.

The former England striker made the frank admission during his chat with former Leeds Rhino star and MND campaigner Rob Burrow for the Seven Rob Burrow podcast.

Rooney, 38, said: “When I was in my early 20s, I'd spend a couple of days at home and wouldn't move out of the house and drink almost until I passed out.

"I didn't want to be around people because sometimes you feel embarrassed and sometimes you feel like you've let people down.”

Drinkline, a free, confidential helpline for people who are concerned about their drinking, or someone else’s. Call 0300 123 1110 (weekdays 9am–8pm, weekends 11am–4pm)