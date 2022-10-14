Anderlecht fans throw flares and chairs as violence erupts at West Ham match

Anderlecht fans threw flares and chairs as violence erupted late on in their match vs West Ham at the London Stadium on Thursday evening.

Footage shows flares being launched at home supporters, while seats were also ripped out and used as projectiles.

The Belgian club has now apologised for the behaviour of some fans.

“We want to apologise to West Ham. We don’t tolerate this and strongly condemn this behaviour. We will take it up with Uefa and our own fans,” a spokesperson for Anderlecht said.

