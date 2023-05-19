Watch the moment AZ Alkmaar fans invade West Ham’s family stand

Chaotic scenes unfolded at the Europa Conference League semi-final second leg on Thursday (18 May) as AZ Alkmaar fans attempted to invade a section of the AFAS Stadion where West Ham players’ friends and family were sitting.

Hammers players climbed over advertising hoardings in a bid to stop a gang of black-shirted, hooded AZ ultras trying to invade a section behind the dugout.

The violence broke out after Pablo Fornals’ injury-time winner.

Hammers boss David Moyes said he was concerned for members of his family, including his 87-year-old father, who were watching the game.

