West Ham celebrate Europa Conference League win with victory parade

West Ham enjoyed a heroes’ welcome as fans lined the streets of east London to celebrate their Europa League win.

The Hammers won their first major trophy since the 1980 FA Cup, when they beat Italian side Fiorentina 2-1 in Prague on Wednesday night.

Their jubilant supporters, decked out in the famous claret and blue on a warm and sunny evening in the capital, packed the pavements as the Hammers paraded the silverware on an open-top bus.

The squad’s journey started at the site of their former home at Upton Park and finished at Stratford Town Hall.