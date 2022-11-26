Why Gareth Southgate didn’t bring on Phil Foden at England vs USA

Following a 0-0 draw against the USA at the World Cup last night (25 November), England fans have been left wondering why manager Gareth Southgate didn’t bring Phil Foden onto the pitch.

Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish were chosen as substitutions.

“We thought Jack would keep the ball for us and take us up the pitch and we thought Marcus’s speed, we thought, would also be a threat going into that last part of the game,” Southgate told ITV of his decision.

However, Gary Neville maintains Foden could’ve ‘opened up’ the game.

