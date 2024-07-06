Tennis player Alexander Zverev said Pep Guardiola could be his coach “anytime” as the Manchester City manager watched him triumph at Wimbledon.

German player Zverev beat Britain’s Cameron Norrie after a 32-point third-set tie-break on Saturday (6 July).

Zverev, who had a chat with Guardiola after coming off the court, said: “When I saw Pep I got so nervous for a few games there.

“Thanks a lot for coming, it’s a great privilege. If you get tired of football, you can coach me any time.”