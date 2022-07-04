Cameron Norrie is the last British singles player standing at Wimbledon after booking his place in the quarter-finals with a straight-sets win against Tommy Paul on Sunday (3 July).

Novak Djokovic, the tournament favourite, also cruised to victory on Centre Court to book his place in the last eight.

But there will be no British player in the second week of the women's draw, after Heather Watson was knocked out by Jule Niemeier, losing 6-2, 6-4.

