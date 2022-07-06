Wimbledon: The victorious moments for Norrie and Djokovic on day nine

Nine days into the Wimbledon competition, British player Cameron Norrie continued to carry Britons’ hope by reaching the semi-finals of the championship, after beating Belgian David Goffin on Tuesday (5 July).

Defending champion Novak Djokovic secured another victory against Italian youngster Jannik Sinner on Tuesday as well, on track to get hold of a fourth consecutive title.

The two players will face each other on Centre Court Friday 8 July at 1:30 pm, whilst Ons Jabeur and Tatjana Maria will play the Women’s Singles semi-finals on Thursday 7 July at 1:30 pm.

