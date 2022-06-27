Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu says players wanting to beat her is 'a compliment'

During a press conference on Saturday (25 June) Emma Raducanu said ahead of her first game at Wimbledon: “Everyone knows me now, everyone wants to beat me and I sort of take that as a compliment.”

The British tennis player, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last year, added: “if players are raising their game against me, I have to raise my level too.”

The young woman is scheduled to be up second on Centre Court at around 3:30 pm against Belgian player Alison Van Uytvanck.

Wimbledon games will be taking place from Monday 27 June until Sunday 10 July.

