Nick Kyrgios recalls agent pulling him out of a pub at 4am before Nadal match

Wimbledon quarter-finalist Nick Kyrgios says he has come a "long way" in the last few years, reflecting on a time when his agent had to escort him from a pub in the early hours before a crucial match with Rafael Nadal in 2019.

Reflecting on the "dark times" he has been through, the Australian tennis star said he had an "incredible" support team around him.

"My agent had to come get me out of a pub at 4am before I played my match on Centre Court [with Nadal]" Kyrgios said.

