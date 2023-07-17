Moment: Djokovic smashes racket in frustration during Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic smashed his racket on the Wimbledon net post after losing serve in the fifth set of the men’s singles final against Carlos Alcaraz.

The Serbian’s actions led to a warning from umpire Fergus Murphy for a conduct violation.

Before Sunday’s (16 July) final, Djokovic had not lost on Centre Court since 2013.

In an interview after the final, Djokovic was visibly emotional as he congratulated his opponent.

“You never like to lose matches like this but when all the emotions have settled I have to be grateful. I have to congratulate Carlos. I lost to a better player today,” he said.