British wildcard Katie Boulter delighted the Centre Court crowd at Wimbledon with an impressive fightback to beat last year’s runner-up Karolina Pliskova and reach the third round.

Fellow Brits Liam Broady and Heather Watson also earned wins on a memorable Thursday at the All England Club.

Boulter teared up as she dedicated her win to her grandmother, who passed away a few days ago.

Elsewhere, Rafael Nadal also booked his place in the third round of Wimbledon with a comfortable win against Ričardas Berankis.

