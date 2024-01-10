Wolves under-8s were given an unforgettable experience earlier this week, playing a friendly match against the first-team squad.

The pre-academy youngsters were welcomed into the first-team facility and watched a spot of training before manager Gary O’Neil called them down onto the pitch.

O’Neil had set up a five-a-side game for the under-8s to take on the Premier League stars, with the likes of Maximilian Kilman, Jose Sa, Matheus Cunha, Pablo Sarabia and Pedro Neto lining up against them.

“From a recruitment point of view, it gives these boys the best experiences and that’s what pre-academy is about,” Calvin Smith, pre-academy & development centre recruitment officer at Wolves, said.