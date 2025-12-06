British commentator says what everyone is thinking during lengthy World Cup draw 

Football commentator Jonathan Pearce was left unimpressed as the Fifa World Cup draw ceremony appeared to take longer than expected.

The more than two hour event featured live musical performances and numerous guest interviews, in addition to the actual draw for the football competition, which will be joint hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

“Hopefully the draw will be finished in time for the first match to kick off in June,” Pearce quipped, as Fifa president Gianni Infantino ran through another segment of the draw alongside president Trump and the other host countries’ leaders.