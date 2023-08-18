ITV descends into chaos as ‘psychic parrot’ predicts winner of World Cup final

Larry the “psychic parrot” predicted the winner of the Women’s World Cup final during a chaotic segment on Friday’s episode of Lorraine.

The ITV show boasted that the bird has correctly called several of England’s wins in the tournament so far, but things didn’t quite go to plan when they returned to Longleat Safari Park for his biggest prediction yet.

“Larry has got stage fright,” Ranvir Singh said, as the parrot failed to show much interest in picking the World Cup final winner.

Singh then joked that co-host Jake Quickenden was “literally feeding” Larry, who eventually predicted England will win.