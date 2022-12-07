Moroccan reporter goes wild after Atlas Lions knock Spain out of World Cup

A Moroccan reporter didn't hold back his emotions as he went wild in the press box as the Atlas Lions knocked Spain out of the World Cup 2022.

Morocco became the first Arab country to reach the tournament's quarter-finals after defeating the Spaniards on penalties.

Footage recorded by New York Times journalist Tariq Panja shows a Moroccan reporter clutching his head in delight as the Atlas Lions' place in the final eight was secured.

