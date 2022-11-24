Portugal narrowly held off Ghana in Group H on day five of the World Cup 2022, with a 3-2 win at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar.

Andre Ayew’s equaliser briefly looked like it would rain on Portugal’s parade, but goals from Joao Felix and substitute Rafael Leao turned it around.

In Group H’s other fixture, Uruguay and South Korea drew 0-0.

Elsewhere, in Group G, tournament favourites Brazil got their campaign off to a flying start with a 2-0 win against Serbia, with Richarlison securing the match winner.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.