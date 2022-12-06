World Cup day 17: Morocco roar into quarter-finals alongside Portugal

Morocco have soared through to the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022 after defeating Spain on penalties on day 17 of the tournament in Qatar.

Elsewhere, Portugal comfortably secured their spot in the last eight after winning 6-1 against Switzerland, despite Cristiano Ronaldo watching from the bench for most of the match.

The two sides will now face each other in the next stage of the competition this weekend, while England prepare to face France.

