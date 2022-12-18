Argentina lift World Cup trophy after thrilling final against France

Argentina have won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and lifted the trophy for a third time, crowning them champions.

Players looked ecstatic as they celebrated the win, following a penalty shootout that saw Argentina triumphing 4-2 on spot-kicks after a 3-3 draw after extra time.

Lionel Messi finally achieved his lifelong dream by emulating his hero Diego Maradona and winning the World Cup for his country, after failing to find the net in that 1-0 defeat in Brazil eight years ago.

