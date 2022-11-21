Biden tells ‘underdog’ USA team to ‘go shock ‘em all’ ahead of first World Cup match

Joe Biden called the USA national team to wish them the best of luck ahead of their first match at World Cup 2022.

"Coach, put me on I'm ready to play," the president jokingly told Gregg Berhalter as he answered the call from the Oval Office.

Giving the squad a bit of a pep talk, Biden said: "I know you're underdogs, but I'll tell you what, man, you've some of the best players in the world on your team.

I know you're gonna play your hearts out, so let's go shock 'em all."

