Bryan Danielson led committee that fired CM Punk from AEW before his WWE return

Bryan Danielson headed up a small disciplinary committee that made the decision to fire Punk from AEW wrestling ahead of his WWE return, according to Fightful.

Punk made a shock comeback at Survivor Series last Sunday, after almost a decade away, before appearing on RAW the following night.

He was fired by AEW in early September after a review of an incident between himself and Jack Perry that also reportedly included Punk lunging at AEW head Tony Khan backstage during the skirmish.

Danielson was flanked on the three-person committee by AEW general counsel Chris Peck and an outside attorney.