WWE legend Hulk Hogan helps rescue teenager from wreckage of flipped car

WWE icon Hulk Hogan helped rescue a 17-year-old from an upside-down vehicle following a crash on a highway in Florida.

Hogan’s wife, Sky Daily, posted about the accident on Facebook, writing: “Last night we left dinner in Tampa. We saw a car flipped in front of us. I truly admire my husband Hulk Hogan and good buddy Jake Rask for springing into action.”

The Tampa Police Department confirmed the crash was on the Veterans Expressway at exit 2A towards Clearwater.

In pictures shared by TMZ, Hogan and his friend Rask are seen pulling the teenage girl from the wreckage.

His wife added that the crash victim was “unscathed, just really rattled, which was a miracle”.