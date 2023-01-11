Stephanie McMahon has resigned from WWE after her father, Vince McMahon, was elected executive chairman of the board.

She had been serving as the company’s chairwoman and co-CEO alongside Nick Khan, following her father’s retirement last July.

“I cannot put into words how proud I am to have led what I consider to be the greatest company in the world,” Stephanie wrote, confirming her resignation on social media.

Various reports have claimed Mr McMahon is preparing to sell WWE to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund following his return.

