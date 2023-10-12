KSI ‘spits’ back at John Fury from balcony after having a bottle thrown at him

KSI appeared to spit at Tommy Fury’s father, John, during a heated row at an open training event on Wednesday 11 October.

Fury, 59, had thrown a bottle at the YouTuber, who was standing on a balcony, as they argued.

KSI goes toe-to-toe in the ring against Tommy in Manchester on Saturday night, headlining the latest Misfits Boxing event.

“Are you f***ing disrespecting me?” KSI shouted down after the exchange, as a crowd watched on.

“Come down here!” Fury was heard bellowing in response.