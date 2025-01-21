Independent TV
Simon Calder’s West Florida diary: Beach eats, boat trips and biking in the Sunshine State
When Simon Calder needs “somewhere authentic and serene to unwind” he heads to Florida’s West Coast where easy living, lush landscapes and effortlessly combine in Bradenton and Anna Maria Island. From stunning beaches, to wildlife-packed preserves, and artsy, eco-friendly communities it’s easy to see the appeal of this laid back region, lapped by warm gulf waters and made for exploring by bike, boat, kayak or on foot.
To discover why Simon’s such a fan, watch this video where he enjoys everything from dolphin spotting, to swamp paddling, sustainable shopping, and eating delicious seafood with his toes in the sugar-white sand…
