Ben Shapiro slams Donald Trump’s NFT launch as ‘cringeworthy’ and ‘painful’

Right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro has blasted Donald Trump’s NFT launch as ‘painful’ and ‘cringeworthy’.

The former president announced his limited edition collectible cards would be going up for sale, advertising them with images of himself Photoshopped over superheroes.

“This major announcement almost completely craters his presidential campaign before it even gets off the ground”, Shapiro said on his show.

“On every available front, it’s just the dumbest politics maybe I’ve ever seen.”

