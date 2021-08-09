Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s (CPW) Northeast Division has released a scary video of a bull moose suddenly charging an onlooker as a warning for visitors to keep a distance from the large, horned animals.

The walker escaped unharmed by ducking behind a tree that the animal charged. CPW said on Twitter: “This video is an example of being too close to a bull moose and how quickly they can decide to charge on you.”

The incident happened in Clear Creek County, near Denver, where moose encounters are on the rise due to the animals thriving population, according to wildlife officers.