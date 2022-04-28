Johnny Depp’s and Amber Heard’s former talent agent testified that he wasn’t aware of any film roles that Mr Depp may have lost as a result of his ex-wife’s 2018 op-ed.

But talent agent Christian Carino added that he believes Ms Heard’s allegations of abuse cost Mr Depp the job of playing Captain Jack Sparrow in the sixth instalment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in the December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

