Gilgo Beach suspect Rex Heuermann ‘a demon that walks amongst us’, police say

Police have said that Long Island serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann is 'a demon that walks among us' at a press conference.

The Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison also said that Mr Heuermann was ‘a predator that ruined families’.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office released charging documents on 14 July confirming Mr Heuermann, of Massapequa, as the suspected serial killer who targeted sex workers and dumped their bodies along remote Long Island beaches.

The Gilgo Beach serial killer had previously been linked to as many as 11 victims discovered more than a decade ago in Suffolk County.