Swirling flames engulf Oregon forest as lightning-sparked wildfire rages

Firefighters in Oregon worked to contain the lightning-sparked Rum Creek Fire as the blaze neared 15,000 acres on Thursday, 1 September.

Footage released by Oregon Forestry shows raging flames swirling as crews battled the wildfire.

Officials said the blaze, which was at just one per cent containment on Thursday, would take until Monday, 31 October to extinguish.

Oregon Forestry tweeted that firefighters were facing “tough” conditions in their fight against the flames.

