Singer Jewel shows damage to her tour bus after it caught fire

Singer Jewel shared images of the damages her bus tour sustained after catching fire in a parking lot on Saturday 6 August.

“Nobody got hurt, it happened on an off day in the parking lot of a hotel,” the American star said while sharing footage of the damage.

Jewel added the fire was spotted by the hotel’s front desk and that their bus driver had saved a vintage guitar from the blaze.

The Utah native has been on the Am Gold Tour across the US since June.

