Fatal floodwater inundated the streets of Jackson, Kentucky, as flash flooding in the Appalachian valleys submerged homes and cars.

“This event is devastating, and I do believe it will end up being one of the most significant, deadly floods, that we have had in Kentucky in at least a very long time,” Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said in an address.

Beshear confirmed that at least 16 people have died amid the record flooding in the state, and voiced concern that the number would rise further.

