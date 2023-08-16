Wallaby on the loose gives police 40-minute run around in Arizona

Arizona Police were given the runaround by a fugitive wallaby that escaped from a nearby animal sanctuary.

Maricopa County police helped capture the marsupial that had escaped from the Farm Angels Sanctuary in Waddell, Arizona.

The wallaby, named Wally, escaped after a strong windstorm damaged his enclosure gate.

“Deputy Bytnar from District 2 responded to a call about a kangaroo (wallaby) on the loose,” a Facebook post from Maricopa Police read. “With the help of Farm Angels Sanctuary, they were able to carefully catch the wallaby and bring it to safety.”