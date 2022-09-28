Flooding inundates Key West as Hurricane Ian strengthens to category 4 storm

Floridians braced themselves as the impending Hurricane Ian made its way toward the state’s coastline on Wednesday, 28 September.

Footage shows floodwater inundating the streets and premises of Key West island as Hurricane Ian, strengthening into a category 4 storm, approached the US.

Over 2.5 million residents were placed under evacuation orders or warnings due to the “life-threatening” storm, with Governor Ron DeSantis urging the public to pay heed to the warnings.

Up to 24 inches of rain is expected, with winds of up to 130 miles per hour.

