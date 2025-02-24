Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky marked three years since Russia’s full-scale invasion with a tribute to the country’s “heroes.”

In a video shared on Twitter on Monday (24 February 2025), Zelensky praised the resilience of Ukrainians, thanking those defending the country and honouring those who have lost their lives.

“Three years of absolute heroism,” he said, vowing to keep fighting.

The video, shared by Zelensky, blends footage of Ukrainian soldiers with images of protests, in a message of unity and resilience.