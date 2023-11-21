Andrew Tate claims he is a ‘feminist’ in fiery Piers Morgan TV interview - live updates
The two-part interview is due to air this evening on TalkTV
Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has claimed he was “coerced” into an interview as he was questioned on allegations of rape and human trafficking in a new interview with Piers Morgan.
Both he and his brother Tristan are currently awaiting trial in Romania on allegations of forming a criminal gang to exploit women, which they both deny.
They will appear in the first of two episodes on TalkTV this evening, with news of the interview dividing opinion, with many calling for a boycott of the show and criticising the broadcaster for offering the brothers “a platform’.
In a 40-second clip released on social media site X, Tate can be seen denying that he is a “fantasist” and claims that he was the victim of a “Matrix attack”, before angrily responding: “I was coerced into this interview!”.
Morgan last interviewed the former kickboxer in December 2022, just eight days before Tate was arrested, in which he affirmed his belief that women were “given” to their husbands in marriage.
Tate first gained notoriety during the 2016 season of Big Brother in the UK, since then he has amassed a fanbase of young boys and men by styling himself as an alpha male lifestyle coach on social media.
Referring to his belief that coronavirus hoax, Tate said: “I’d be the last pureblood on the planet before I’d inject myself with poison!”
He did admit however that he had no issue in taking the polio vaccine.
Tate claims 85 per cent of women agree with his views
When questioned about his influence over young men, Tate claimed that 85 per cent of women agreed with his views.
“Andrew, there are lots of women I know, personally, who find you incredibly offensive,” Morgan responded.
Romanian court eases geographical restrictions on divisive influencer Andrew Tate
A court in Romania’s capital ruled in September to ease geographical restrictions on Andrew Tate, the divisive social media influencer who is charged with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.
The decision by the Bucharest Tribunal to alter the judicial measures against Tate, 36, means he can now travel anywhere in Romania, his spokesperson said.
Prior restrictions limited his movements to the territories of Bucharest Municipality and the nearby Ilfov County unless he obtained prior approval from a judge. Still, he cannot leave the country.
'Shame on you': Piers Morgan slammed by viewers over Andrew Tate interview
Piers Morgan has faced criticism for his interview with Andrew Tate, the self-described misogynist who is currently awaiting trial in Romania on charges of rape and human trafficking.
The TV presenter sat down with Tate, who is under house arrest in Bucharest, last week, with the interview set to air on on Mondayand Tuesday evening (20 and 21 November).
‘Lock me in that cell for the rest of my life, I would never kill myself.’
Andrew Tate swore that if he were to be locked in jail for the rest of his life, he would not kill himself.
Earlier in the interview, he described staring at cockroaches in his prison cell, and savouring the use of his mouthwash due to boredom.
"Every single man out there has done things worse than I've done."
During the interview, Tate claimed that he had only described himself as a pimp in the past for comedic effect.
The second part of Piers Morgan‘s interview with Andrew Tate will air tomorrow, with a promotional teaser showing the two discussing Hamas and the ongoing legal case against the Tates.
Andrew’s brother Tristan will also make an appearance for a separate interview.
‘That is not my fault,’ Tate says
When questioned about his influence on young teenage boys, Tate responded: “It’s very easy for a teenager, with their hormones and the lack of life experience, to take the things I say and weaponize them and use them in the incorrect context. However, that is not my fault.
“Can I make sure that no teenager on the planet who listens to me ever misunderstands me, ever? No, I can’t do that, but I am doing my very best.”
‘We’re all feminists here,’ Tate says
After speaking about Amanda Holden, Tate said: “We’re all feminists here.”
When questioned if he does identify as a feminist, he confirmed that he did believe in empowered women.
However, he added that “men and women are created differently by God.”
“A man has certain jobs and a woman has certain jobs,” he said.
Andrew addresses Amanda Holden comment
In a bizarre exchange, Tate once responded to a photo of presenter Amanda Holden in a bathing suit and wrote: “You are a wife and a mother and you are far past a teenager, there is no need for this post.”
Describing her as a close friend, Morgan said the tweet was misogynistic to which Tate explained: “You can call me crazy, you can call me misogynistic, but I think once you reach the ripe age of 50, any woman should not be interested in thirst trapping on Instagram. I think she has bigger responsibilities, I am sure she is a very intelligent lady and she has done amazing things.”