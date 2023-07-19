Australian sailor on moment he was rescued after being stranded three months at sea

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Australian sailor who was rescued by a Mexican tuna boat after being adrift at sea with his dog for three months says he is grateful to be alive after setting foot on dry land for the first time since their ordeal began.

Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock, 53, set sail from the Mexican city of La Paz, but was crippled by bad weather weeks into the journey. When the tuna boat’s helicopter spotted his catamarn about 1,200 miles from land, it was the first sign of humans he had seen in three months.