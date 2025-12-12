Terrifying moment train passenger launches bottle attack on strangers

This is the terrifying moment a train passenger launches a bottle attack on strangers.

Footage released by British Transport Police on Thursday (11 December), shows an intoxicated Thomas Craig stab a man with a broken bottle of Buckfast, on a train from Glasgow Queen Street to Perth on 16 February 2024.

The man was left fighting for his life.

Craig, 48, of Walton Street in East Renfrewshire, was convicted of attempted murder and serious assault on 28 November, following a four day trial.

He will be sentenced in January.