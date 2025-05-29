Hansi Flick’s incredible Barcelona tactics explained

Barcelona still have a number of problems off the pitch, but on it, Hansi Flick has done something spectacular this season.

By combining the experience of Robert Lewandowski and Wojciech Szczęsny, with the energy and brilliance of Yamine Lemal and Pedri, they've become the most unpredictable attacking side in Europe.

Adam Clery breaks down their system to show why teams are so scared of them, and their own glaring weakness.