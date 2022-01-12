Argentina faces historic heatwave as temperatures soar above 40C

Argentina is facing a historic heatwave with temperatures soaring above 40C across the country, making it the hottest place on Earth for several hours.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been left without electricity after power grids failed in and around the capital city of Buenos Aires.

Many residents have been forced to find relief from the heat away from their homes, while authorities have warned people to stay out of the sun in the hottest part of the day, wear light clothes and stay hydrated.

