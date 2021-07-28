A lake in Argentina has turned bright pink due to pollution, leaving environmentalists alarmed.

It’s believed that pollution in the Corfo Lagoon, located in Argentina’s southern Patagonia region, has been caused by sodium sulfite - an antibacterial product used in fish factories.

The water turned pink last week and has remained the “abnormal” colour for the last few days, according to Pablo Lada, an environmental activist.

Other residents have also said that the pollution in the Chubut river, which feeds the Corfo lagoon and other water sources in the region, has led to a foul smell.