Floodwater covers road after heavy rainfall hits British Columbia

Alarming footage shows the aftermath of the heavy rainfall in British Columbia with floodwater covering the roads.

The Trans Mountain pipeline has been shut down since Nov. 14, when a storm known as an atmospheric river hammered parts of southern British Columbia, flooding communities, farmland and washing away roads and bridges.

Energy Minister Bruce Ralston said the pipeline provides most of the fuel for British Columbia’s Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island which is now being shipped in by rail from Alberta and on barges from the United States.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here