A cleanup operation is underway in north China after deadly floods hit the area.

The government of Shanxi Province reported 15 dead and three missing due to flooding caused by torrential rains, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

More than 120,000 people were evacuated as thousands of houses in the province collapsed. Up to 470,000 acres of crops were damaged, with the floods causing a direct economic loss of more than 5 billion yuan (£565 million).

Footage from northern China shows locals and authorities working hard to clean up following the devastation.

Sign up to our free climate newsletter here.