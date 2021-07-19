Devastating wildfires and floods have battered many parts of the globe in a spate of extreme weather events that scientists say are exacerbated by the climate crisis.

Heavy downpours transformed roads into raging torrents that killed 180 people in Germany and Belgium and left a trail of destruction across western Europe.

Severe flooding also brought New Zealand’s west coast to a standstill.

Arizona declared a state of emergency due to flash floods, while at least 80 wildfires rage in other US states – the largest burning an area the size of Los Angeles. Fires also ravaged Russia’s far east.