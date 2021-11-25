‘Half-eaten zombie’ shark hunts for food after cannibalistic attack

A shark carries on hunting for prey despite missing an extremely large chunk of its body.

Scientist Dr Mario Lebrato witnessed the oceanic blacktip mauled in a shark-on-shark cannibalistic attack.

The incident unfolded in front of Lebrato and his team after releasing the creature into the Indian Ocean off Mozambique.

Shortly after the release, a group of bull sharks descended upon it, leaving very little of its body left.

Dr Lebrato said the blacktip died 20 minutes after the underwater gang of carnivores - some of which weighed a whopping 300- 400 kilograms - ate huge chunks of its body.

Sign up for our newsletters.