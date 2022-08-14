‘Puffin Patrol’: Remote Icelandic community fighting to save puffin chicks

A remote Icelandic community is coming together in the fight to save puffin chicks.

The remote Icelandic community of Heimaey in the Vestmannaeyjar archipelago have begun their Puffin Patrol season, where residents conduct nightly searches for pufflings which have flown into the local town, confused by the lights.

Every year residents of Heimaey, an island off the coast of Iceland, form puffin patrols to rescue chicks, known as pufflings.

The Sea Life Trust Puffin Rescue Centre rehabilitates and cleans any injured or oiled pufflings at the rescue centre on the island.

After seeing "worrying conditions this year", scientists are studying the birds to look into why the nesting rates are dropping.

Sign up for our free newsletters here.