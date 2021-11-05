The first beaches are beginning to form along a new lava delta caused by the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma island.

Footage posted by IPNA-CSIC shows the delta still smouldering after magma reached the sea, forming headlands and coves on the coast.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano first erupted over six weeks ago on 19 September and has caused destruction and chaos across the island.

To date, over 2,200 buildings have been destroyed by lava and thousands of residents have been forced to evacuate their homes.

