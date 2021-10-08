Thermal imaging cameras have captured scenes of lava flowing out of a volcano on La Palma, in the Canary Islands. The footage was taken during a reconnaissance flight on Thursday, and shared by the 1-1-2 Canarias Twitter account on Friday. It comes after the volcano, which first erupted on 19 September, increased its explosive power earlier this week when two new fissures were blown open. More than 1,000 homes have been destroyed or damaged by the disaster, with authorities warning that activity in the area was becoming “much more aggressive”.